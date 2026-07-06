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HOUSE THEFT London Woman Jailed Five Years for Warwickshire House Sitting Thefts

London Woman Jailed Five Years for Warwickshire House Sitting Thefts

Ariana Rose, 40, from London, has been sentenced to five years in jail after stealing valuables worth over £35,000 from homes she was trusted to house sit in Warwickshire during 2025. The offences occurred in Shipston-on-Stour and Southam, where she took jewellery and other precious items, replacing them with fakes. Warwickshire Police launched the investigation and discovered the stolen goods at Rose’s home when she was arrested in November.

Trusted House Sitter Turns Thief

Rose was employed through an online house-sitting service, trusted by homeowners to care for their properties while they were away. Despite this, she exploited the trust to steal valuable items, including war medals, limited-edition books, and even a CBE medal.

Lavish Lifestyle Funded By Theft

Detective Constable Stather of Warwickshire Police remarked that Rose lived extravagantly, financing her lifestyle through criminal activity against homeowners across the country.

Victims Betrayed By Kind Gestures

One victim expressed shock after praise turned to betrayal, having previously complimented Rose for cooking meals and baking a cake to welcome them home, unaware their jewellery had been stolen.

Multiple Crimes And Compensation Ordered

Rose was found guilty of numerous offences, including theft, fraud, using a false tenancy agreement, and perverting the course of justice. She was ordered to pay over £65,000 in compensation to her victims.

Items Stolen From Warwickshire Homes

  • Jewellery worth more than £35,000
  • Le Creuset Balti pan
  • Silver dish
  • Gold-plated Christmas ornaments

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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