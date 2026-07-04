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WORK CRACKDOWN UK Employers Face £60K Fines for Hiring Illegal Workers in Delivery and Construction

UK Employers Face £60K Fines for Hiring Illegal Workers in Delivery and Construction

From 1 October, UK employers in food delivery and construction face fines up to £60,000 per illegal worker or five years in prison, according to the Home Office. This crackdown targets companies neglecting mandatory right-to-work checks, particularly in gig economy and subcontracted labour.

Expanded Employer Duties

New regulations extend employer responsibilities to all flexible work arrangements, including parcel delivery and construction jobs. Immigration status checks are now compulsory for every worker, regardless of employment terms.

Surge In Enforcement Actions

Immigration Enforcement reports a 256% rise in arrests in the construction sector and a 217% jump in delivery sector arrests during 2025 compared to 2024, marking the highest level of action against illegal working recorded.

Protecting Legitimate Business

The Home Office stresses the crackdown supports fair competition by penalising firms exploiting illegal labour and aims to curb irregular migration across key UK industries.

Harsh Penalties For Offenders

Employers flouting these rules risk severe consequences, including fines up to £60,000 per illegal worker and prison sentences of up to five years, underlining the government’s zero-tolerance stance on illegal employment.

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