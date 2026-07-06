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POKMON HEIST Brothers Jailed Over £71K Pokémon Card Shop Burglaries in Cheshire and Warwickshire

Brothers Jailed Over £71K Pokémon Card Shop Burglaries in Cheshire and Warwickshire

Two brothers have been sentenced after admitting to burglaries that stole more than £71,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards from specialist shops in Cheshire and Warwickshire in April 2026. Keith Johnson, 33, from Birmingham, was jailed for 29 months, while his brother Shane Johnson, 37, awaits sentencing. The thefts targeted collectors’ businesses and caused substantial damage, sparking a multi-force police investigation.

Crowbar Forced Entry

The burglary spree began on the evening of 8 April at Celestial Collectables in Warrington, where the brothers used a crowbar to smash the front door and ransack the shop’s high-value Pokémon trading card stock and memorabilia. Police found cards scattered across the floor alongside a crowbar used to break display cases and shelving. About £62,000 worth of cards were stolen, with shop damage exceeding £3,000.

Van Linked To Burglaries

Investigators tracked a white Ford Transit van fitted with cloned number plates, which CCTV footage showed travelling from Birmingham to Warrington. The vehicle was linked back to Keith Johnson’s home before the break-in. The van later broke down and was abandoned in Stockton Heath, where officers recovered stolen Pokémon cards, shop-branded boxes, and burglary tools. CCTV further recorded the brothers pushing the broken-down van and transferring goods to another van from Birmingham.

Second Burglary In Rugby

Police connected the pair to a second break-in at The Graded Gallery in Rugby, Warwickshire, where a crowbar was again used to force entry. Various items including Pokémon cards were stolen, with damage to the premises exceeding £9,000. West Midlands Police found a Nissan X-Trail linked to the Rugby burglary outside Keith Johnson’s address.

Evidence Found At Home

Searches of Keith Johnson’s property uncovered keys to the stolen van used at Warrington, stolen goods from Celestial Collectables, keys for the Nissan X-Trail, and other items stolen from commercial burglaries. Police also retrieved clothing worn during the Warrington burglary, including trainers belonging to Shane Johnson.

Police Response

Detective Constable Hannah Smith, Cheshire Police said: “The overwhelming evidence collected through our extensive enquiries put them at both crime scenes giving them no choice but to plead guilty. The brothers will now have to pay the price for their part in their criminal Pokémon enterprise.”

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