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HIDDEN DEVICES Chatham Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Chatham Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

  Andrew Veck, 34, a repeat sex offender from Chatham, has been jailed for repeatedly breaching an interim Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). The case, heard in Medway Magistrates’ Court, comes after police uncovered undeclared devices used to illegally film victims. This conviction demonstrates Kent police’s ongoing commitment to monitoring and prosecuting sexual offenders.

Hidden Devices Discovered

In August 2025, officers conducting random checks under Veck’s SHPO found undeclared internet-enabled devices, including a mobile phone, hard drives, and USB sticks. Investigators uncovered new illegal footage filmed without consent. Veck tried to evade detection by using private browsers to erase his search history.

Vehicle Theft Arrest

In October 2025, Veck was stopped driving his partner’s car on Fifth Avenue, Margate, by an unmarked police patrol. He was arrested for driving without insurance and taking the vehicle without permission, compounding his legal troubles.

Police Discover Concealed Phone

During an unannounced police visit on 5 November 2025, officers demanded Veck reveal any undeclared devices under his SHPO conditions. He denied having any, but police found a ringing phone hidden in his loft along with cannabis. Veck was arrested on the spot.

Prison Sentence Delivered

On 18 June 2026, following a guilty plea to all charges, Veck was sentenced to 28 months in prison plus an additional 12 months for breaching a suspended sentence. PC Areolito Gashi commented: “His vile behaviour and persistent disregard for court orders highlight Veck as a danger to society. SHPOs are vital in restricting offenders, and breaches will not be tolerated.”

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