California man charged after motorcyclist seriously injured in M4 roundabout crash

A man from California has been charged following a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle at a busy Wiltshire roundabout near the M4. Emergency services were called to Spittleborough Roundabout at Junction 16 of the M4 at around 3.35pm on Sunday, 12 July, following a collision involving a Volvo V40 and a Kawasaki motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment.

Driver charged

Wiltshire Police have charged Paul Greenall, 45, of Benjamin Way, Healdsburg, California, with:

Causing serious injury by careless driving.

Driving without insurance.

Greenall has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 14 July.

Road reopened

The collision led to the closure of the roundabout while specialist officers carried out an investigation at the scene. The road has since reopened. Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision remain ongoing.