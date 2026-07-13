Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

A cannabis farmer has been convicted of murder after fatally shooting a man who forced his way into his home during an attempted robbery targeting drugs and cash. A jury at Leeds Crown Court found Adrian Frost, 61, guilty of murdering Connor Batty, 26, following a trial into the fatal shooting at Frost’s home in Hemsworth, West Yorkshire.

Planned raid on cannabis grow

The court heard that Batty and two accomplices targeted Frost’s property as part of a planned robbery, believing cannabis and cash were being stored inside. The trio were initially driven away by Frost’s Rottweilers before returning armed with an imitation firearm and forcing entry through the rear of the property. Rather than calling police, Frost armed himself with a double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun and waited upstairs. As Batty entered the hallway, Frost fired a single shot into his chest. The 26-year-old collapsed and died at the scene while the two other intruders fled over a garden wall.

Messages and CCTV played to jury

During the investigation, detectives recovered evidence showing Frost sent his brother a photograph of Batty’s body accompanied by a message saying he had “done it.” Jurors also viewed CCTV footage in which Frost was seen laughing shortly after the shooting and joking: “Do you want an aspirin, mate?”

Drugs, weapons and silver bullion recovered

A subsequent search of the property uncovered what prosecutors described as a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation. Police also seized a cache of weapons, including:

A sawn-off shotgun

A samurai sword

Machetes

Knuckle dusters

An illegal air rifle

Incapacitant spray

Officers additionally recovered approximately £147,000 worth of silver bullion hidden at the address.

Jury rejects defence

Frost admitted operating the cannabis farm and possessing the illegal firearms but denied murdering Batty. However, the jury rejected his defence, concluding that the level of force used was grossly disproportionate and returning a guilty verdict for murder. The two surviving members of the robbery gang have already been jailed for their involvement in the attempted raid. Frost will be sentenced at a later date.