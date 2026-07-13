Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WEAPONS HAUL Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

A cannabis farmer has been convicted of murder after fatally shooting a man who forced his way into his home during an attempted robbery targeting drugs and cash. A jury at Leeds Crown Court found Adrian Frost, 61, guilty of murdering Connor Batty, 26, following a trial into the fatal shooting at Frost’s home in Hemsworth, West Yorkshire.

Planned raid on cannabis grow

The court heard that Batty and two accomplices targeted Frost’s property as part of a planned robbery, believing cannabis and cash were being stored inside. The trio were initially driven away by Frost’s Rottweilers before returning armed with an imitation firearm and forcing entry through the rear of the property. Rather than calling police, Frost armed himself with a double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun and waited upstairs. As Batty entered the hallway, Frost fired a single shot into his chest. The 26-year-old collapsed and died at the scene while the two other intruders fled over a garden wall.

Messages and CCTV played to jury

During the investigation, detectives recovered evidence showing Frost sent his brother a photograph of Batty’s body accompanied by a message saying he had “done it.” Jurors also viewed CCTV footage in which Frost was seen laughing shortly after the shooting and joking: “Do you want an aspirin, mate?”

Drugs, weapons and silver bullion recovered

A subsequent search of the property uncovered what prosecutors described as a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation. Police also seized a cache of weapons, including:

  • A sawn-off shotgun
  • A samurai sword
  • Machetes
  • Knuckle dusters
  • An illegal air rifle
  • Incapacitant spray

Officers additionally recovered approximately £147,000 worth of silver bullion hidden at the address.

Jury rejects defence

Frost admitted operating the cannabis farm and possessing the illegal firearms but denied murdering Batty. However, the jury rejected his defence, concluding that the level of force used was grossly disproportionate and returning a guilty verdict for murder. The two surviving members of the robbery gang have already been jailed for their involvement in the attempted raid. Frost will be sentenced at a later date.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

MISSING PAIR Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

UK News
Managing Your Money – The Only Way to Actually Gamble Safely

Managing Your Money – The Only Way to Actually Gamble Safely

UK News
Man dies after ‘violent and shocking’ attack inside Greater Manchester bar as murder probe launched

BAR KILLING Man dies after ‘violent and shocking’ attack inside Greater Manchester bar as murder probe launched

UK News
Man shot by armed police after reports of threatening behaviour involving suspected crossbow in Newport

SHOT BY POLICE Man shot by armed police after reports of threatening behaviour involving suspected crossbow in Newport

UK News
Police seize £20,000 haul of nitrous oxide in Bolton crackdown

DRUGS HAUL Police seize £20,000 haul of nitrous oxide in Bolton crackdown

UK News
Passengers abandon cars and walk to Gatwick Airport as crash causes major traffic chaos

CRASH PROBE Passengers abandon cars and walk to Gatwick Airport as crash causes major traffic chaos

UK News
Two men given suspended prison sentences over violent Brighton assault that preceded Cameron Devlin’s death

CHARGE REJECT Two men given suspended prison sentences over violent Brighton assault that preceded Cameron Devlin’s death

UK News
Body found confirmed as missing 51-year-old woman following Eastbourne appeal

BODY FOUND Body found confirmed as missing 51-year-old woman following Eastbourne appeal

UK News
Police hunt man after Bradford shooting leaves victim with life-threatening head injuries

MANHUNT Police hunt man after Bradford shooting leaves victim with life-threatening head injuries

UK News
Ann Widdecombe was believed to have been attacked almost 24 hours before her body was discovered

MURDER PROBE CONTINUES Ann Widdecombe was believed to have been attacked almost 24 hours before her body was discovered

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Conor McGregor suffers devastating knee injury just seconds into UFC comeback as fight ends almost immediately

UFC COMEBACK Conor McGregor suffers devastating knee injury just seconds into UFC comeback as fight ends almost immediately

UK News
Conor McGregor suffers devastating knee injury just seconds into UFC comeback as fight ends almost immediately

Conor McGregor suffers devastating knee injury just seconds into UFC comeback as fight ends almost immediately

UK News
Jude Bellingham hits back after Thomas Tuchel labels England ‘lucky’ despite World Cup semi-final triumph

LUCKY Jude Bellingham hits back after Thomas Tuchel labels England ‘lucky’ despite World Cup semi-final triumph

UK News
Jude Bellingham hits back after Thomas Tuchel labels England ‘lucky’ despite World Cup semi-final triumph

Jude Bellingham hits back after Thomas Tuchel labels England ‘lucky’ despite World Cup semi-final triumph

UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe

TERROR POLICE ARREST Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

MURDER ARREST Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

UK News
Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

UK News
Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

OPEN MOTIVE Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

UK News
Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

UK News
Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell dies aged 38 after brain cancer battle

BRAIN CANCER Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell dies aged 38 after brain cancer battle

UK News
Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell dies aged 38 after brain cancer battle

Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell dies aged 38 after brain cancer battle

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

MAJOR BLAZE Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

UK News
Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

UK News
Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

HAND OUT Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

UK News
Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

UK News
Firefighters tackle large wildfire on Darwen Moorland as public urged to avoid area

AVOID THE AREA Firefighters tackle large wildfire on Darwen Moorland as public urged to avoid area

UK News
Firefighters tackle large wildfire on Darwen Moorland as public urged to avoid area

Firefighters tackle large wildfire on Darwen Moorland as public urged to avoid area

UK News
Watch Live