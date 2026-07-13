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FATAL FIRE Man dies after house fire in Todmorden as police launch investigation

Man dies after house fire in Todmorden as police launch investigation

A man has died after a house fire in Todmorden over the weekend, with police confirming an investigation is ongoing. Emergency services were called to a property on Halifax Road, Todmorden, shortly after 1pm on Saturday, 11 July, following reports of a house fire. Officers attended alongside fire crews and discovered the body of a man inside the property. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation underway

West Yorkshire Police said the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this stage. In a statement, the force said: “Officers attended the location and the body of a man was found inside the property. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. “The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time. “Calderdale CID is continuing enquiries in liaison with the fire service.” The identity of the man has not yet been released. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire remain ongoing.

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