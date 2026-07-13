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MAJOR DELAYS Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

The M62 remained closed for several hours overnight after a serious incident involving an overturned vehicle prompted a major emergency response in Greater Manchester. Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of the M62 shortly after 11pm on Saturday, 11 July, following reports of a collision between Junction 20 (Thornham Interchange) and Junction 22 (Denshaw). Unconfirmed reports from the scene suggested a vehicle had been travelling the wrong way along the motorway prior to the crash.

Emergency services at the scene

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters were in attendance alongside police and other emergency services. In a statement, the fire service said:

“Firefighters are currently in attendance at an incident on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 21 and 22.

“The motorway is currently closed eastbound between J21 and J22 while emergency services deal with the incident.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible. Due to the nature of the incident, the closure may remain in place until the morning.

“We thank the public for their patience while crews work alongside partner agencies at the scene.”

Collision investigation underway

National Highways said the motorway was closed due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle. Traffic officers attended the scene to assist with traffic management while Greater Manchester Police carried out collision investigation work. The agency said the closure was expected to remain in place for several hours.

Long delays expected

National Highways also warned that recovery work was likely to be lengthy due to the amount of debris scattered across the carriageway. Vehicles trapped within the closure were turned around and escorted back along the motorway to leave via the rear of the queue. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys while the incident was dealt with. The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

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