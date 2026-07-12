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MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major incident declared as huge wildfire burns across North Wales amid ‘exceptional’ blaze warning

Major incident declared as huge wildfire burns across North Wales amid ‘exceptional’ blaze warning

A major incident has been declared after a large wildfire broke out on Conwy Mountain in North Wales, as authorities warn much of the UK faces an “exceptional” wildfire risk during the ongoing heatwave.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service declared the major incident as firefighters battled the blaze near Sychnant Pass on Conwy Mountain, where crews are working to protect nearby communities, property, infrastructure and the surrounding environment.

Firefighters face challenging conditions

Emergency crews remain at the scene, with operations expected to continue for some time due to the scale and complexity of the incident.

Jami Jennings, of North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“Firefighters remain on scene working in challenging conditions to contain the fire and protect surrounding communities, property, infrastructure and the environment.

“Due to the size and complexity of the incident, operations are expected to continue for some time.

“We would ask members of the public to avoid the affected area to allow emergency services to work safely and efficiently. Please follow any road closures, evacuation advice or safety instructions issued by the emergency services.”

‘Exceptional’ wildfire risk

The incident comes as Natural England has warned that vast areas of England could reach the highest possible rating on the Fire Severity Index (FSI) during the coming week.

The index measures the potential severity of wildfires on a scale from one (low) to five (exceptional).

Forecasts show:

  • Monday: Very high fire risk across much of England.
  • Tuesday: Risk continues to increase.
  • Wednesday and Thursday: Large parts of England forecast to reach the highest “exceptional” wildfire category.

The warning follows several significant wildfires across the UK in recent days.

Fires across the country

Firefighters have responded to a series of major incidents, including:

  • Moorland fires in Derbyshire.
  • A vegetation fire that disrupted rail services near Stratford, east London.
  • A large wildfire at Devil’s Dyke in the South Downs, West Sussex.
  • A significant open fire near Eastbourne in East Sussex.

Public urged to take care

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has urged people to take extra care during the hot, dry weather.

Dave Swallow, from the NFCC, said:

“The current weather conditions significantly increase wildfire risk.

“But most wildfires start because something provides the spark.

“Whether it is a disposable barbecue left behind, a discarded cigarette, or even a glass bottle left in the sunshine, we all have a role to play in preventing them.”

Heat alerts remain in force

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended heat-health alerts across much of England until 9pm on Wednesday.

Amber alerts remain in place for the West Midlands and South West, while yellow alerts cover the East Midlands, North West, South East, East of England and London.

The agency has warned the prolonged heat could place additional pressure on health services and increase the risk of heat-related illness, cold water shock and drowning incidents.

Authorities are urging people to avoid lighting fires or barbecues in the countryside, dispose of smoking materials responsibly and report any signs of wildfire immediately by calling 999.

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