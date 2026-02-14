Watch Live
JAILED FOR FATAL CRASH Young Driver Jailed for Fatal Crash That Killed Two and Injured Three

Liberty Mitchell Sentenced for Deadly Overtake Liberty Mitchell, 21, from Chipping Norton, has been locked...

Published: 2:03 pm February 14, 2026
Updated: 2:03 pm February 14, 2026

Liberty Mitchell Sentenced for Deadly Overtake

Liberty Mitchell, 21, from Chipping Norton, has been locked up for six years and eight months after causing a horror crash that killed two people and seriously injured three more. She was sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, 13 February.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing serious injury, and driving uninsured at the time of the crash.

 

 

Crash Details: Speeding Overtake Ends in Tragedy

The fatal smash happened on 2 December 2022 on the B4425 near Aldsworth. Mitchell’s Mini Cooper collided with an Audi, a Polestar 2, and a Seat Leon taxi. Taxi driver Octavian Codreanu died instantly at the scene, while his passenger, school teacher Moyra Whelan, later died in hospital.

Three others were seriously hurt, with some victims facing life-changing injuries.

Reckless Driving and Inexperience Put Lives at Risk

Police investigations revealed Mitchell was a reckless driver. Despite having passed her test just weeks before, she was caught speeding regularly and using her phone behind the wheel. Shocking Snapchat videos showed her driving at 100mph and veering dangerously close to oncoming traffic.

Mitchell’s lawyer argued she had a ‘momentary lapse of judgment’ and lacked driving experience to gauge the risks.

Police Condemn Dangerous Driving, Pay Tribute to Victims

“Her actions tragically killed two and left others seriously injured,” said Sgt. Williams from the Serious Collision Investigation Team. “This horrific day is forever etched in the minds of families and victims alike. We thank all those affected for their bravery through this long process.”

Mitchell was banned from driving for over eight years and must pass an extended test before getting her licence back. She was also ordered to pay a statutory surcharge.

Watch Live