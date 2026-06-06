Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

Lucy Stemp, a vulnerable woman from Tonbridge, has been missing in Paris for a week. She was last heard from while attending a music festival in Brest. British police, the embassy, and Interpol are involved in the ongoing search.

Last Contact At Brest Festival

Lucy was in Brittany for the music festival when she was last seen. Since then, her family has had no communication, raising serious concerns due to her vulnerability.

Urgent Police And Interpol Involvement

The case has attracted attention from UK authorities, including the British embassy and Interpol, highlighting the urgency and cross-border cooperation in the search for Lucy.

Family Issues: Urgent Plea

Lucy’s family has issued a heartfelt plea, asking anyone with information about her whereabouts or recent contact to come forward immediately to assist in the search.