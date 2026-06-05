Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

Walter Klen, 60, originally from Brazil and now living on Eynsham Road in Farmoor, stands accused of 17 child sexual assault offences in Oxfordshire dating back around 20 years. He denies charges including indecent assault, sexual assault, assault by penetration, attempted rape, and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Klen, who moved to the UK in 2003, faces trial at Oxford Crown Court. The charges involve two young girls. Fifteen relate to a girl aged 9 to 13 in Moreton-in-Marsh between 2003 and 2007, while two charges concern another girl aged about 12 in Chipping Norton in 2008.

Multiple Victims Named

The case details offences against two separate girls with alleged incidents spanning several years in different Oxfordshire towns. The charges include a range of serious sexual offences dated from 2003 to 2008.

Serious Charges Explained

The accusations include indecent assault, sexual assault, assault by penetration, attempted rape, and causing or inciting sexual activity with children. These are being vigorously denied by Klen throughout the ongoing trial.

Trial Continues At Oxford Crown

The trial is currently underway at Oxford Crown Court, where the prosecution will present evidence relating to the historical abuse allegations. No verdict has yet been reached.

Background On Defendant

Walter Klen relocated from Brazil to the UK in 2003 and has since lived in Farmoor near Oxford. The trial relates to offences allegedly committed shortly after his arrival in the UK.