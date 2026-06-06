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HEAD INJURIES Man Charged with GBH After Assault in Crawley Boulevard

Man Charged with GBH After Assault in Crawley Boulevard

A 29-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following an assault in Crawley’s Boulevard on Monday 25 May at around 10.20pm. Sussex Police arrested the suspect after a 50-year-old victim suffered head injuries and required hospital treatment.

Violent Street Assault

The attack saw the victim assaulted by a man reportedly wearing a blue and white top and blue tracksuit bottoms. The victim sustained injuries to his head and was taken to hospital.

Suspect In Custody

Archie Gates, 29, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and subsequently charged on 27 May. He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court the same day and was remanded in custody until his next court hearing on 24 June.

Violent Street Assault Attack

Officers continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone who witnessed the assault or has relevant information, such as CCTV or mobile footage, to come forward.

How To Report

Witnesses can report information online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1868 of 25/05. Sussex Police are keen to gather all available evidence to assist their enquiries.

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Topics :Crime

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