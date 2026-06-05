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CURRENCY CONTROVERSY Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

The Bank of England will remove Winston Churchill, Alan Turing, and Jane Austen from British banknotes following an internal market research study that labelled these iconic figures “elitist and divisive.” The research, conducted by Savanta in October 2025, included feedback from 119 focus group participants and influenced the Bank’s decision to shift towards wildlife-themed banknotes to better reflect modern, diverse Britain.

Research Sparks Currency Shake-up

The study revealed a perception that historical figures on banknotes projected a “backwards-looking” and “imperialistic” vision inconsistent with contemporary UK society. Some younger participants expressed a strong desire for more inclusive imagery on currency, viewing current designs as disconnected from their experiences.

Alan Turing Called Imperialistic

A surprising view emerged from focus groups describing Alan Turing, famed for cracking Nazi codes during World War II, as a symbol of “boomer, imperialistic” pride linked to Britain’s war victory. This stance contributed to the Bank’s decision to reconsider Turing’s place on currency.

Official Justifications For Change

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey cited security concerns as the primary reason for revamping banknotes, highlighting the difficulty of preventing counterfeiting of human faces. The Bank also referred to a public consultation where 60% of 44,000 participants favoured nature themes over historical figures.

Backlash From Political And Military

The decision has drawn sharp criticism. Reform UK Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick condemned the removal, warning it undermines recognition of Britain’s historical achievements. Retired Army Colonel Richard Kemp called the move «shameful,» accusing the Bank of giving in to «woke» pressures to erase Britain’s heritage.

Legacy Of Banknote Figures

Historical figures have featured on sterling notes since 1970, starting with William Shakespeare on the £20 note. The Bank of England’s move marks a significant shift in how British identity is portrayed on currency.

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