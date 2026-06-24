Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HOSPITAL HEATWAVE Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

A critical incident has been declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth due to multiple chiller unit failures caused by soaring temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius on 24th June 2026. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust confirmed engineers are working to restore affected systems impacting key clinical services including theatres, cardiac catheter laboratories, and diagnostic scanning facilities.

Cooling Systems Breakdown

The loss of cooling increased temperatures across several hospital areas, affecting digital infrastructure and essential medical services. To reduce strain, non-essential equipment and lights have been switched off, and office staff were urged to work from home during the disruption.

Patient Care Impacted

Some planned treatments and appointments have been postponed. The Trust is proactively contacting affected patients and reassured that emergency services remain fully operational. Deputy Chief Executive Mark Orchard emphasised the Trust’s commitment to patient safety despite these unprecedented challenges caused by the heatwave combined with equipment failures.

Heatwave Causes County-wide Disruption

Hampshire continues to endure record-breaking heat with temperatures hitting 40.8°C on Hayling Island, prompting widespread early school closures and suspension of school crossing patrols during afternoon runs. Portsmouth City Council is working with schools to manage wellbeing and building safety amid the extreme weather.

Roads And Services Affected

The intense heat is causing road surfaces, including the A3 between Horndean and Petersfield, to soften and degrade, leading to temporary lane closures and warnings for drivers. Essential businesses like Wightlink are taking staff safety measures, providing water, suncream, and rota adjustments to cope with the heat.

Community Shelters Open

Local initiatives such as Wimborne Care Home on Hayling Island have opened ‘swelter shelters’ offering a cool space for vulnerable residents to rehydrate and relax during the hottest parts of the day. General manager Stephen Stace highlighted the importance of community support during extreme heat to protect those most at risk. Patients attending hospital appointments are advised to bring water, limit companions, and anticipate very warm conditions inside the building.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Children Injured in Stoke-on-Trent Road Collision on Chell Heath Road

CHILDREN INJURED Two Children Injured in Stoke-on-Trent Road Collision on Chell Heath Road

Breaking News, UK News
Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

FIRE RESCUE Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

UK News
How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

UK News
SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

KNIFE ATTACK SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

UK News
Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

UK News
Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

INNOCENT VICTIM Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

UK News
Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

TRIO JAILED Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

UK News

TECH BOOST Met Police to Expand Drone Fleet and AI for Faster Crime Response in London

UK News
UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

HEAT ALERT UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

Breaking News, UK News

LIFE CHANGING Serious Motorcycle Collision Closes A27 Both Ways in West Sussex

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

DRUGS BUST Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

UK News
Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

Swanley Drug Dealer Jailed for Firearms and Class A Supply

UK News
Man Climbs Porch in Bispham to Evade Police Arrest

POLICE STAND OFF Man Climbs Porch in Bispham to Evade Police Arrest

UK News
Man Climbs Porch in Bispham to Evade Police Arrest

Man Climbs Porch in Bispham to Evade Police Arrest

UK News
Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

ROAD RAGE Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

UK News
Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bedford Train Passed Red Signal Before Crash Killing Driver and Injuring 100+

TRAIN TRAGEDY Bedford Train Passed Red Signal Before Crash Killing Driver and Injuring 100+

Breaking News, UK News
Bedford Train Passed Red Signal Before Crash Killing Driver and Injuring 100+

Bedford Train Passed Red Signal Before Crash Killing Driver and Injuring 100+

Breaking News, UK News
Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

CHAV CRACKDOWN Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

UK News
Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

Kent Police Issue Nearly 50 Fines Over Medway Nuisance Car Racing

UK News
Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

DRUGS RAID Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

UK News
Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Probe Knife Assault on St George’s Avenue Sheerness

CCTV RELEASED Police Probe Knife Assault on St George’s Avenue Sheerness

UK News
Police Probe Knife Assault on St George’s Avenue Sheerness

Police Probe Knife Assault on St George’s Avenue Sheerness

UK News
Systemic Failures Behind Maternity Crisis at Nottingham Hospital Trust

TRUST SCANDAL Systemic Failures Behind Maternity Crisis at Nottingham Hospital Trust

UK News
Systemic Failures Behind Maternity Crisis at Nottingham Hospital Trust

Systemic Failures Behind Maternity Crisis at Nottingham Hospital Trust

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

CHILD PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

UK News
Watch Live