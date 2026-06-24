Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

A critical incident has been declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth due to multiple chiller unit failures caused by soaring temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius on 24th June 2026. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust confirmed engineers are working to restore affected systems impacting key clinical services including theatres, cardiac catheter laboratories, and diagnostic scanning facilities.

Cooling Systems Breakdown

The loss of cooling increased temperatures across several hospital areas, affecting digital infrastructure and essential medical services. To reduce strain, non-essential equipment and lights have been switched off, and office staff were urged to work from home during the disruption.

Patient Care Impacted

Some planned treatments and appointments have been postponed. The Trust is proactively contacting affected patients and reassured that emergency services remain fully operational. Deputy Chief Executive Mark Orchard emphasised the Trust’s commitment to patient safety despite these unprecedented challenges caused by the heatwave combined with equipment failures.

Heatwave Causes County-wide Disruption

Hampshire continues to endure record-breaking heat with temperatures hitting 40.8°C on Hayling Island, prompting widespread early school closures and suspension of school crossing patrols during afternoon runs. Portsmouth City Council is working with schools to manage wellbeing and building safety amid the extreme weather.

Roads And Services Affected

The intense heat is causing road surfaces, including the A3 between Horndean and Petersfield, to soften and degrade, leading to temporary lane closures and warnings for drivers. Essential businesses like Wightlink are taking staff safety measures, providing water, suncream, and rota adjustments to cope with the heat.

Community Shelters Open

Local initiatives such as Wimborne Care Home on Hayling Island have opened ‘swelter shelters’ offering a cool space for vulnerable residents to rehydrate and relax during the hottest parts of the day. General manager Stephen Stace highlighted the importance of community support during extreme heat to protect those most at risk. Patients attending hospital appointments are advised to bring water, limit companions, and anticipate very warm conditions inside the building.