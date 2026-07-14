Police release CCTV image after man wounded during attempted knifepoint robbery in Isleworth

Detectives have released CCTV images of a suspect after a man was injured during an attempted knifepoint robbery in west London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to Burlington Road, Isleworth (TW7) at 11.40am on Monday, 29 June, following reports of an attempted robbery. Police say an unknown man approached the victim while riding an E-bike, produced a knife and demanded his phone and money. During a struggle, the victim – a man in his 20s – suffered a knife wound to his hand before the suspect fled the scene on the E-bike without stealing anything. Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, and the victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries were confirmed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing. No arrests have been made. As enquiries continue, detectives have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation. The suspect is described as a Black male, aged between 18 and 20, wearing a black cap, black hooded top and black jogging bottoms. He was also wearing a blue surgical mask, glasses, and was riding a white or silver E-bike. Detective Constable Dan Horner, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim, who suffered a cut to his hand as he fought off this thief. “Despite significant enquiries, including house-to-house enquiries and tracking the suspect’s route from the scene, we have been unable to identify this man. “If you recognise the male or have information that could help our investigation please get in touch with us.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 3147/29JUN26. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.