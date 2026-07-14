Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TWIN TRAGEDY Identical twin brothers, 11, found dead in Spanish river after disappearing while out playing football

Identical twin brothers, 11, found dead in Spanish river after disappearing while out playing football

Two 11-year-old identical twin brothers have been found dead after disappearing while out playing football in north-eastern Spain. The boys’ father raised the alarm late on Monday evening after the brothers failed to return home for dinner as expected. The twins had left their home in Manlleu, Catalonia, to play football and were due back at around 9pm, but when they did not return, their family contacted police. A major search involving local officers and the Catalan police was launched before the children’s bodies were discovered in the River Ter on Tuesday afternoon. The first body was recovered at around 1pm, with the second found approximately an hour later. Police believe the brothers drowned, although post-mortem examinations will formally establish the cause of death. Investigators are working on the theory that the boys entered the river to cool off after their football game. Local reports suggest neither child was a confident swimmer. Police located the twins’ clothing on the riverbank before recovering the bodies from the water. Formal identification is expected to be completed through fingerprint analysis. Although officers currently believe the deaths were a tragic accident, enquiries remain ongoing to establish how the brothers travelled from the football pitch to the river, whether anyone else was with them and the circumstances in which they entered the water. The boys’ devastated parents are receiving psychological support following the tragedy. In response to the deaths, Manlleu Town Council declared two days of official mourning. In a statement, the council said: “We express our most sincere condolences for the tragic loss of two boys in the Ter River. “We wish to provide support to their family, friends and the affected community for this irreparable loss. “For that end, we place ourselves at the family’s disposition for everything they may need.” The deaths are the latest in a series of drownings across Catalonia, where authorities say 21 people have died in the water during the past month, including six children. Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the twins’ deaths remain ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Rainham

MISSING BLAKE Urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Rainham

UK News
Four-year-old girl dies after collision with car in Nottinghamshire village

CHILD KILLED Four-year-old girl dies after collision with car in Nottinghamshire village

UK News
Man jailed for helping smuggle 22 Vietnamese nationals into the UK

SMUGGLER JAILED Man jailed for helping smuggle 22 Vietnamese nationals into the UK

UK News
British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

NEGLECT CHARGES British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

UK News
Andy Burnham set to become Prime Minister after securing backing of 349 Labour MPs

BURNHAM CONFIRMED Andy Burnham set to become Prime Minister after securing backing of 349 Labour MPs

UK News
Serious collision closes Wolverhampton ring road as police appeal for witnesses

AVOID THE AREA Serious collision closes Wolverhampton ring road as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Walker in his 70s dies after cattle incident at National Trust estate in Norfolk

KILLED BY CATTLE Walker in his 70s dies after cattle incident at National Trust estate in Norfolk

UK News
Hero Father Dies Trying to Save His Children After They Got Into Difficulty at Seaton Carew Beach

DIED A HERO Hero Father Dies Trying to Save His Children After They Got Into Difficulty at Seaton Carew Beach

UK News
Man jailed for life after raping woman in Manchester

LIFE SENTANCE Man jailed for life after raping woman in Manchester

UK News
Counter-terror police investigate whether Ann Widdecombe was targeted over political views

TERROR PROBE Counter-terror police investigate whether Ann Widdecombe was targeted over political views

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Driver charged over Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls to stand trial next year

PREP SCHOOL DEATHS Driver charged over Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls to stand trial next year

UK News
Driver charged over Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls to stand trial next year

Driver charged over Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls to stand trial next year

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

TERROR PROBE CONTINUES Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

Ann Widdecombe’s final interview released as counter-terror police investigate death

UK News
40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

UK News
40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

40% of British Adults Changed Their Holiday Plans to Fit around the World Cup

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

CORNWALL BLAZE Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

UK News
Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

MAJOR HAUL Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

UK News
Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

FATAL CRASH Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

HGV BLAZE Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

UK News
Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

UK News
Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

FARMER CLEARED Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

UK News
Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

UK News
Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

FIRST PICTURE Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

UK News
Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

UK News
Watch Live