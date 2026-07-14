Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

A drug dealer has been jailed after police uncovered a cannabis factory hidden behind stud walls inside a house in Greenhithe. Officers from Kent Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Sayer Close on 27 March 2026, following intelligence suggesting cannabis was being cultivated inside. When officers entered the address, they discovered several internal stud walls which had been erected to conceal the growing operation. After breaking through the partitions, they uncovered a large-scale cannabis factory. More than 70 cannabis plants were found growing in the ground-floor living room and two upstairs bedrooms, alongside specialist cultivation equipment used to produce the Class B drug. Inside the property, officers found Xhevahir Axhami, 33, hiding in a bathroom. He was arrested at the scene. The Albanian national, of Park Road, Enfield, was later charged with being concerned in the production of a Class B drug. Axhami admitted the offence and appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on 13 July 2026, where he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. Investigating officer Police Constable Michael Belfrage said organised cannabis grows often play a significant role in funding wider criminal activity.

“Cultivations like this can help to fund serious organised crime, so officers work relentlessly to identify these sites and dismantle them.

“We take the illegal use and supply of drugs extremely seriously and urge anyone concerned about drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact us so that we can take action.”

Kent Police continue to encourage members of the public to report suspected drug activity as officers work to disrupt organised crime groups operating across the county.