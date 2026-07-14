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CHILD KILLED Four-year-old girl dies after collision with car in Nottinghamshire village

Four-year-old girl dies after collision with car in Nottinghamshire village

  A four-year-old girl has tragically died after she was struck by a car in a Nottinghamshire village, with police launching an appeal for witnesses. Emergency services were called to Nottingham Road, Gotham, at around 2.28pm on Sunday 12 July following reports of a collision involving a car and a child. Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, the young girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died a short time later. A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been questioned by detectives and released on police bail while investigations continue. The investigation is being led by Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, which is now appealing for witnesses and anyone who was driving in the area at the time to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from motorists with dashcam footage that may have captured the collision or the moments leading up to it. Sergeant Paul Clark, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“This is a deeply tragic incident and our thoughts are with the young girl’s loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time.

“The circumstances are being investigated and we would ask people not to speculate on social media.

“I would also ask the privacy of the family is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“We’d like to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward, including anyone with dashcam footage which could help our investigation.

“If you have any information in relation to this incident, please get in contact with us quoting incident 424 of 12 July.”

Appeal for information

Anyone who witnessed the collision, was travelling along Nottingham Road in Gotham around the time of the incident, or has dashcam footage which could assist the investigation, is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police, quoting incident 424 of 12 July.

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