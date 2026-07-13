Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Crystal Palace Park. Matvii, aged 10, was last seen on Monday, 13 July, in Crystal Palace Park. He is described as having blonde hair and was last seen wearing black shorts and a navy and black T-shirt. Officers are urging anyone who has seen Matvii or knows where he may be to get in touch immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 5370/13JUL26. If there is an immediate sighting or concern for his safety, call 999.