Man in 40s Dies After Serious Incident on Camden High Street – One Arrest Made

Police Use Tactical Ram to Stop Wrong-Way Driver on M20 in High-Speed Kent Drama

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Crystal Palace Park. Matvii , aged 10, was last seen on Monday, 13 July , in Crystal Palace Park . He is described as having blonde hair and was last seen wearing black shorts and a navy and black T-shirt . Officers are urging anyone who has seen Matvii or knows where he may be to get in touch immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 , quoting CAD 5370/13JUL26 . If there is an immediate sighting or concern for his safety, call 999 .

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.