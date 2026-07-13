Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MISSING BOY Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Crystal Palace Park. Matvii, aged 10, was last seen on Monday, 13 July, in Crystal Palace Park. He is described as having blonde hair and was last seen wearing black shorts and a navy and black T-shirt. Officers are urging anyone who has seen Matvii or knows where he may be to get in touch immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 5370/13JUL26. If there is an immediate sighting or concern for his safety, call 999.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Britain’s Full-Fibre Rollout Reaches Another Major Milestone

Britain’s Full-Fibre Rollout Reaches Another Major Milestone

UK News
Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

MAJOR DELAYS Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

UK News
Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

WIDDECOMBE MURDER Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

UK News
More than 2,700 excess deaths linked to England and Wales heatwaves as experts warn of climate change impact

DEADLY More than 2,700 excess deaths linked to England and Wales heatwaves as experts warn of climate change impact

UK News
Devon and Cornwall Police’s new tractor officially named ‘The Crop Cop’ after children’s competition

CROP COP Devon and Cornwall Police’s new tractor officially named ‘The Crop Cop’ after children’s competition

UK News
Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in collision with van near Torpoint

LIFE CHANGING Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in collision with van near Torpoint

UK News
Pink Ladies movement faces scrutiny over political links and campaign claims

MISINFORMATION CONCERNS Pink Ladies movement faces scrutiny over political links and campaign claims

UK News
Why Your Safe Parlay Strategy Is Overrated

Why Your Safe Parlay Strategy Is Overrated

UK News
Live Blackjack Strategies for New Players on a £25 Budget

Live Blackjack Strategies for New Players on a £25 Budget

UK News
Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

WEAPONS HAUL Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

DOG RESCUE Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

UK News
Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

UK News
A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

UK News
A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

UK News
Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

JUSTICE SERVED Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

UK News
Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

TERROR ARREST Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

TERROR PROBE Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

UK News
Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

UK News
hree relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

FAMILY TRAGEDY hree relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

UK News
hree relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

hree relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

HGV OVERTURNED Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

UK News
Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

UK News
First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

BLUETONGUE ALERT First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

UK News
First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

UK News
Man dies after house fire in Todmorden as police launch investigation

FATAL FIRE Man dies after house fire in Todmorden as police launch investigation

UK News
Man dies after house fire in Todmorden as police launch investigation

Man dies after house fire in Todmorden as police launch investigation

UK News
Watch Live