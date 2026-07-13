First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

The first confirmed case of bluetongue virus (BTV-3) of the 2026/27 season has been identified in England, prompting renewed warnings for livestock keepers as the risk of spread increases. The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) confirmed the latest case on 10 July after a ewe in Staffordshire developed symptoms including head swelling, drooling, crusty nostrils and lameness affecting all four feet. Officials said the case represents the first confirmed infection of the summer, following the return of midge activity earlier this year.

Risk of spread increasing

Experts say the warm weather has created ideal conditions for the virus to develop inside biting midges, allowing transmission between susceptible animals. The current risk of bluetongue entering or spreading within Great Britain remains medium, while the risk of infected midges being blown across the English Channel has increased due to rising temperatures across continental Europe. Bluetongue is spread primarily by biting midges but can also be transmitted through germinal products such as semen, ova and embryos.

One confirmed case this season

Since the start of the 2026/27 bluetongue season on 1 July, there has been one confirmed case of BTV-3 in England. There have been no confirmed cases in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland during the current season. Earlier this year, several isolated cases were identified before the start of the new season, including calves born blind in Lancashire and Staffordshire, as well as another calf showing behavioural and neurological signs that later tested positive for BTV-3.

England remains a restricted zone

The whole of England remains designated as a bluetongue restricted zone. Livestock can continue to move freely within England without pre-movement testing or a specific bluetongue licence. However, licences and testing remain necessary for the freezing of germinal products, including semen, ova and embryos.

Farmers urged to watch for symptoms

Defra and APHA are urging livestock keepers to remain vigilant for signs of bluetongue, which can include:

Swelling of the head and face

Drooling or excessive salivation

Nasal discharge and crusting around the nostrils

Lameness

Mouth ulcers

Fever

Reduced milk production

Blindness or neurological signs in newborn animals

Anyone who suspects bluetongue in their livestock is urged to report it immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency. Officials continue to monitor the disease closely as warmer summer conditions increase the likelihood of further cases in the coming weeks.