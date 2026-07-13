Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in collision with van near Torpoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered life-changing injuries in a serious collision near Torpoint. Emergency services were called to the A374 near Polbathic, Cornwall, at around 8pm on Thursday, 9 July, following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a van. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Road closed during investigation

The A374 was closed for several hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out a detailed investigation at the scene. Devon and Cornwall Police thanked motorists and local residents for their patience while the road remained closed.

Appeal for witnesses

Investigating officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured the incident on dashcam, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting log 899 of 9 July 2026.