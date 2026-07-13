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HGV OVERTURNED Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

A lorry has overturned on the A23 at Patcham Interchange, causing major disruption and lengthy queues on one of Sussex’s busiest routes. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 4pm on Monday following reports that a lorry had overturned on the footpath at the Patcham Interchange on the A23 northbound, close to the service station. Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident alongside the ambulance service. It is understood one person was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Heavy congestion on surrounding roads

Traffic monitoring service AA Traffic News reported the incident was causing a partial blockage on the A23 London Road in both directions at Mill Road. Long queues quickly developed, with congestion spreading onto surrounding routes as motorists attempted to avoid the area. Dyke Road Avenue is among the roads experiencing significant delays as traffic diverts away from the incident.

Drivers urged to avoid the area

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and approach the area with caution while emergency services continue to deal with the overturned lorry. The full circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed. Traffic disruption is expected to continue while recovery work takes place.

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