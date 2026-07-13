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MURDER PROBE Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Leicester street

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Leicester street

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his late 20s was found seriously injured in a Leicester street. Emergency services were called to Compton Road at 6.58am on Sunday after the East Midlands Ambulance Service reported that a man had been found injured in the street. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Two men arrested

Leicestershire Police have confirmed that a 36-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of murder. Both remain in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries. A murder investigation has now been launched as officers work to establish how the victim came to be in the street and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Detectives appeal for witnesses

Detective Inspector Kevin Hames, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation with full enquiries being carried out as we continue to establish what has happened. “As we progress our enquiries, I do of course ask that anyone with any information makes contact with us as soon as possible. Were you in the area of Compton Road this morning? Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? I would also ask anyone with CCTV footage or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch. “Further enquiries including speaking with witnesses, CCTV analysis and forensic examination is ongoing. We also have officers in the area and at the scene. We understand the concern this incident may cause so please do speak to officers in the area about any information or concerns you may have. “A Major Incident Public Portal has been opened and I would ask anyone with any information to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Appeal for CCTV and dashcam

Police are urging anyone who was in the Compton Road area on Sunday morning and witnessed anything suspicious to come forward. Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leicestershire Police via the Major Incident Public Portal or by speaking to officers involved in the enquiry.

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