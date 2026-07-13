Woman in her 70s dies after car crashes into parked vehicle in Exmouth

A woman has died after the car she was driving crashed into a parked vehicle in Exmouth, prompting an appeal for witnesses. Emergency services were called to Queens Drive at around 8.45am on Sunday, 12 July, following reports of a collision involving a blue Ford EcoSport and a parked car. The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 70s from Windsor, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Road closed during investigation

Queens Drive was closed while officers from Devon and Cornwall Police carried out a forensic examination of the scene and investigated the circumstances surrounding the collision. Roads Policing officers later thanked members of the public for their patience during the closure.

Appeal for witnesses

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on dashcam, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting log number 329 of 12 July. Enquiries into the circumstances of the fatal collision remain ongoing.