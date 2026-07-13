Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BACKLASH GROWS University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

A University of Aberdeen employee is being investigated after posting on social media that she hoped former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe had an “extremely painful death”. The comments, made by university web developer Heather Herbert, were posted on Bluesky shortly after news emerged that Ms Widdecombe had died. At the time, police had not confirmed they were treating the death as murder. Ms Widdecombe, 78, was later found to have died in what police are now investigating as a suspected murder, with the case since taken over by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

“I hope she screamed in agony”

In the posts, Herbert wrote: “Some good news for once. I hope it was an extremely painful death.” She also wrote: “I hope she was handcuffed to the bed as she screamed in agony.” Despite widespread criticism, Herbert later told Metro she would not delete the posts. She said: “I’m not a hypocrite, the manner of her death does change how I feel about her. “Obviously I don’t want to see anyone murdered, but I’m not sad she’s dead.” Herbert also claimed she had received numerous death threats since the posts went viral.

University launches investigation

The University of Aberdeen has moved to distance itself from the comments and confirmed the matter is being investigated. Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Edwards said: “Ann Widdecombe was a highly respected figure in both the Westminster and European parliaments. “The University of Aberdeen does not tolerate violence or hateful behaviour in any form. “We are aware of the incident and the concerns that have been raised and are looking into the matter as a priority.” In a separate statement, the university said Herbert’s comments were entirely her own and did not represent the institution’s views.

Murder investigation now led by counter-terror police

The controversy comes as the investigation into Ms Widdecombe’s death continues to develop. Counter Terrorism Policing South East took over the inquiry after detectives said new information and evidence had emerged during the murder investigation. A 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham remains in police custody after being re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed in the House of Commons on Monday that the suspect was not known to Prevent, the Government’s anti-extremism programme. Enquiries into the death of the former Cabinet minister remain ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Pink Ladies movement faces scrutiny over political links and campaign claims

MISINFORMATION CONCERNS Pink Ladies movement faces scrutiny over political links and campaign claims

UK News
Why Your Safe Parlay Strategy Is Overrated

Why Your Safe Parlay Strategy Is Overrated

UK News
Live Blackjack Strategies for New Players on a £25 Budget

Live Blackjack Strategies for New Players on a £25 Budget

UK News
Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

WEAPONS HAUL Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

UK News
Cinematic Worlds and Bold Narration: The Most Creative Slot Themes Driving Modern Engagement

Cinematic Worlds and Bold Narration: The Most Creative Slot Themes Driving Modern Engagement

UK News
Police hunt suspect after man in his 20s allegedly raped at Berkshire nature reserve

RAPE PROBE Police hunt suspect after man in his 20s allegedly raped at Berkshire nature reserve

UK News
Major Walthamstow fire brought under control after 125 firefighters battle railway embankment blaze

MAJOR RESPONCE Major Walthamstow fire brought under control after 125 firefighters battle railway embankment blaze

UK News
Major incident as huge railway embankment fire engulfs gardens and halts London Overground services

MAJOR INCIDENT Major incident as huge railway embankment fire engulfs gardens and halts London Overground services

UK News
Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy: Two Men Die Saving Children at Seaton Carew

TRAGEDY END Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy: Two Men Die Saving Children at Seaton Carew

UK News
Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

MAJOR BLAZE Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Britain’s Full-Fibre Rollout Reaches Another Major Milestone

Britain’s Full-Fibre Rollout Reaches Another Major Milestone

UK News
Britain’s Full-Fibre Rollout Reaches Another Major Milestone

Britain’s Full-Fibre Rollout Reaches Another Major Milestone

UK News
Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

MAJOR DELAYS Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

UK News
Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

UK News
Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

WIDDECOMBE MURDER Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

UK News
Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

POLICE PRAISED Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

UK News
Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

US NATIONAL CHARGED California man charged after motorcyclist seriously injured in M4 roundabout crash

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

California man charged after motorcyclist seriously injured in M4 roundabout crash

UK News
Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

DOG RESCUE Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

UK News
Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Critically Injured in M4 Collision Near Hungerford

FATAL COLLISION Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

UK News
Man Critically Injured in M4 Collision Near Hungerford

Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

UK News
Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

TERROR ARREST Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

TERROR PROBE Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

UK News
Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

UK News
Watch Live