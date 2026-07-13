University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

A University of Aberdeen employee is being investigated after posting on social media that she hoped former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe had an “extremely painful death”. The comments, made by university web developer Heather Herbert, were posted on Bluesky shortly after news emerged that Ms Widdecombe had died. At the time, police had not confirmed they were treating the death as murder. Ms Widdecombe, 78, was later found to have died in what police are now investigating as a suspected murder, with the case since taken over by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

“I hope she screamed in agony”

In the posts, Herbert wrote: “Some good news for once. I hope it was an extremely painful death.” She also wrote: “I hope she was handcuffed to the bed as she screamed in agony.” Despite widespread criticism, Herbert later told Metro she would not delete the posts. She said: “I’m not a hypocrite, the manner of her death does change how I feel about her. “Obviously I don’t want to see anyone murdered, but I’m not sad she’s dead.” Herbert also claimed she had received numerous death threats since the posts went viral.

University launches investigation

The University of Aberdeen has moved to distance itself from the comments and confirmed the matter is being investigated. Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Edwards said: “Ann Widdecombe was a highly respected figure in both the Westminster and European parliaments. “The University of Aberdeen does not tolerate violence or hateful behaviour in any form. “We are aware of the incident and the concerns that have been raised and are looking into the matter as a priority.” In a separate statement, the university said Herbert’s comments were entirely her own and did not represent the institution’s views.

Murder investigation now led by counter-terror police

The controversy comes as the investigation into Ms Widdecombe’s death continues to develop. Counter Terrorism Policing South East took over the inquiry after detectives said new information and evidence had emerged during the murder investigation. A 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham remains in police custody after being re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed in the House of Commons on Monday that the suspect was not known to Prevent, the Government’s anti-extremism programme. Enquiries into the death of the former Cabinet minister remain ongoing.