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OFFCIAL PROBE Government announces inquiry into death of seven-year-old Zane Gbangbola

Government announces inquiry into death of seven-year-old Zane Gbangbola

The Government has announced a non-statutory inquiry into the death of seven-year-old Zane Gbangbola, more than 12 years after he died at his family home in Chertsey, Surrey.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds confirmed on Monday, 13 July, that the inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding Zane’s death in February 2014, as well as how public services responded during the incident and the treatment of his family in the years that followed.

The announcement follows meetings between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Defra ministers and Zane’s parents, Nicole Lawler and Kye Gbangbola, who have campaigned for more than a decade for answers about their son’s death.

Independent chair appointed

The inquiry will be chaired by Dr Sandie Okoro OBE, a lawyer and public leader, who will act independently of the Government and will have access to technical experts throughout the investigation.

The Government has also committed to publicly responding to any recommendations made by the inquiry.

Family welcomes decision

In a joint statement, Zane’s parents said:

“We have campaigned tirelessly for truth since Zane’s death, and welcome the keeping of Sir Keir’s promise of justice for seven-year-old Zane. The death of a child should never be political.

“We will never win, Zane will never win, he has been taken from us, but today we pray that this is a step closer to exposing the lies that dishonour our precious son, securing the truth, and preventing further deaths.”

Prime Minister: ‘Questions must be answered’

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he had been deeply moved after meeting the family.

He said:

“When I met Zane’s family, I was deeply moved by their strength, dignity and determination after more than a decade of unimaginable grief.

“No family should feel that their questions have gone unanswered or that they are in a battle with the very services that should be there to support them.

“This inquiry will ensure their concerns are properly examined, provide an understanding of what happened, and identify the changes needed to prevent others facing the same experience.”

‘Lessons must be learned’

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds described meeting the family as “deeply moving”.

She said:

“The non-statutory inquiry we’re setting up will investigate what happened and ensure lessons are learnt from this tragedy.”

Inquiry expected to begin this autumn

Dr Sandie Okoro OBE said she intended to meet with Zane’s family and other key stakeholders in the coming weeks to help shape the inquiry’s terms of reference.

She said:

“I am deeply honoured to have been appointed to chair this independent inquiry. I will treat this responsibility with the care and seriousness that it deserves.

“The death of a child is always a profound tragedy. My thoughts remain with Zane Gbangbola’s family who have waited a long time for this inquiry.

“I intend to engage with Zane’s family and other key stakeholders on the draft terms of reference in the coming weeks, with a view to commencing a rigorous and fair inquiry into the circumstances of Zane’s death this autumn.”

The inquiry’s full terms of reference will be published in due course.

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