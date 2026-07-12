Beckham leads England celebrations as Three Lions book World Cup semi-final place

Sir David Beckham celebrated England’s dramatic World Cup quarter-final victory alongside his family after the Three Lions battled back to defeat Norway 2-1 after extra time in Miami. The former England captain was among thousands of supporters inside the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 11 July, as Thomas Tuchel’s side secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Beckham watched from the stands with members of his family as England recovered from falling behind to produce another memorable knockout victory. Norway opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup found the net, silencing the large contingent of England supporters. However, Jude Bellingham struck just before half-time to restore parity and give England renewed belief heading into the second half. With neither side able to find a winner in normal time, the tie went into extra time before Bellingham produced the decisive goal to send England into the last four. The victory sees England move one step closer to lifting the World Cup trophy, with Tuchel’s side now preparing for a blockbuster semi-final against Argentina. Beckham, who captained England at three World Cups during his illustrious international career, appeared delighted as he celebrated with supporters following the final whistle. England’s victory continues an impressive run through the knockout stages after overcoming DR Congo, Mexico and now Norway to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.