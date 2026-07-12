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UFC COMEBACK Conor McGregor suffers devastating knee injury just seconds into UFC comeback as fight ends almost immediately

Conor McGregor suffers devastating knee injury just seconds into UFC comeback as fight ends almost immediately

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the UFC ended in dramatic fashion after the former two-weight world champion suffered a serious knee injury just seconds into his comeback fight at UFC 329. The Irish fighter was making his first appearance inside the Octagon in five years but the contest was waved off almost immediately after McGregor appeared to injure his knee while throwing his opening kick. Medical staff entered the cage as the 38-year-old was unable to continue, with the bout ending before either fighter had the chance to settle into the contest.

Injury strikes within seconds

Footage from the fight showed McGregor’s knee appearing to buckle during his first offensive movement, prompting an immediate stoppage. There was also speculation after television cameras captured McGregor looking uncomfortable as he made his walk to the Octagon, although it remains unclear whether the injury occurred during the fight or beforehand. Because of the rapid stoppage, McGregor left the arena before a post-fight interview could take place.

Holloway calls for rematch

Opponent Max Holloway said after the fight he would welcome a rematch, raising the prospect of the contest being rescheduled once McGregor has recovered. The bout had been one of the most highly anticipated events on the UFC calendar following McGregor’s lengthy absence from mixed martial arts.

Dana White: ‘We’re assuming a blown ACL’

UFC president Dana White said initial medical opinion suggested McGregor may have suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). He said:

“Listen, everybody who knows anything about the fight business knows five years off is rough.

“I was expecting at least a one-round war. Who knew what Conor was capable of after a five-year lay-off?

“We’re assuming a blown ACL. I’m no doctor, but that’s what I figured when I saw it and the doctors thought it too.”

Uncertain future

If the injury is confirmed as an ACL rupture, McGregor could face many months on the sidelines, casting doubt over when – or if – he will return to the Octagon again. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion had been attempting to relaunch his fighting career after an extended absence from competition, but his comeback ended in heartbreaking fashion just moments after the opening bell.

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