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FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Grieving father demands answers after son’s killer films ‘vile rap video’ from inside Scottish prison

Grieving father demands answers after son’s killer films ‘vile rap video’ from inside Scottish prison

A grieving father has confronted Scotland’s political leaders after a disturbing video emerged which appears to show one of his son’s killers rapping about the murder from inside prison. The footage, reportedly recorded inside HMP Polmont, shows teenage killer Jay Stewart with a T-shirt wrapped around his face as he performs a rap referencing the killing of Kayden Moy and allegedly makes further violent threats. Another inmate can reportedly be heard laughing and encouraging Stewart during the recording. Kayden’s father, Paul Moy, said the emergence of the footage had left his family “devastated” and forced them to relive the trauma of his son’s murder. He said the video demonstrated what he believes is a continued lack of remorse and respect for the life taken. Paul has now raised his concerns directly with First Minister John Swinney and Justice Secretary Neil Gray during a face-to-face meeting. The East Kilbride father spoke about the impact the footage has had on his family and called for urgent measures to prevent prisoners obtaining unauthorised mobile phones and distributing material online. Paul described the distress caused by seeing someone convicted of his son’s murder apparently treating the killing as material for entertainment. He called on the Scottish Government to ensure lessons are learned and safeguards strengthened to prevent victims’ families being subjected to similar distress. The meeting also placed renewed focus on the wider problem of contraband mobile phones inside Scotland’s prisons and the ability of inmates to publish material on social media. Paul said he hoped his discussions with Scotland’s political leaders would result in “real change” in the way violent offenders are monitored while serving their sentences. Stewart was convicted alongside Jayden McGowan over Kayden’s killing. The latest footage has prompted further anger and renewed demands for action against prisoners who obtain illicit phones and use social media to glorify violence or taunt victims and their families. For Kayden’s loved ones, the consequences extend far beyond the original criminal proceedings. His family say they intend to continue campaigning for greater accountability and changes designed to prevent another bereaved family experiencing the same ordeal. The meeting and emergence of the footage were highlighted on Tuesday, 18 August 2026.

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