ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies aged 77 as band pays tribute to ‘true son of Texas’

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has died at the age of 77, the legendary rock band has announced. Beard, the long-standing percussionist whose powerful backbeat helped define the Texas trio’s sound for more than five decades, was described by his bandmates as a great friend, collaborator and “true son of Texas”. Announcing his death, frontman Billy F Gibbons paid tribute to the musician’s enormous contribution to ZZ Top.

“Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas,” Gibbons said. He added that Beard’s “signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top.” The band has cancelled upcoming performances in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs following Beard’s death.

ZZ Top is expected to resume its The Big One! tour this weekend with two performances at Austin City Limits — described as one of Beard’s favourite venues, in a city that had become a “second home” to him.

More than five decades with ZZ Top

Beard joined ZZ Top in 1969, becoming part of the classic line-up alongside Billy F Gibbons and bassist Dusty Hill. He went on to perform on all of the band’s studio albums and played an integral role in records including Tres Hombres, Eliminator and Afterburner.

The group achieved international success with songs including Gimme All Your Lovin’, Sharp Dressed Man and Legs, becoming one of the most recognisable American rock bands of their generation. Beard was renowned for his precision and power behind the drum kit, while often maintaining a comparatively understated public profile alongside his bandmates.

His rhythms nevertheless became a fundamental part of ZZ Top’s instantly recognisable fusion of blues and hard rock. Beard’s death marks the loss of another member of ZZ Top’s classic line-up following the death of bassist Dusty Hill in 2021.

Tributes are expected to continue from across the music industry following the announcement of Beard’s death.