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MIGRANT CRISIS More than 500 migrants cross Channel in three days as small boat arrivals continue

More than 500 migrants cross Channel in three days as small boat arrivals continue

More than 500 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats over the past three days, according to the latest Home Office figures. Official statistics show that 555 people were brought to the UK by Border Force during the three-day period, taking the provisional total number of small boat arrivals this year to 12,439.

Arrivals down on last year

Despite the recent crossings, the total number of arrivals remains significantly lower than at the same point last year. Government figures indicate that this year’s total is around 43 per cent lower than the 21,690 people who had crossed the Channel by the same stage in the previous year.

Smuggling routes changing

Authorities say increased enforcement activity by French police has made it more difficult for organised criminal gangs to launch boats from some of the traditional departure points along the northern French coast. As a result, officials have reported that some migrant-smuggling networks are attempting longer crossings, with launches increasingly taking place from locations in Belgium. The extended journeys increase the risks for those attempting to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

UK-France cooperation

Earlier this year, the UK Government agreed a £662 million, three-year funding package with France aimed at strengthening efforts to disrupt people-smuggling gangs and increase patrols along the French coastline. The agreement includes funding for additional officers, surveillance equipment and measures designed to prevent boats leaving French beaches. The Government has repeatedly said tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority, while Border Force and the RNLI continue to respond to small boat incidents in the Channel.

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