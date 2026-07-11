Driver jailed after fatal hit-and-run killed food delivery driver in Ilford

A man has been jailed after killing a pedestrian in a high-speed hit-and-run collision in east London before fleeing the scene. Mayan Hirani, 26, of Grange Crescent, Chigwell, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 10 July, after being convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was jailed for six years and nine months.

Victim struck while making food delivery

The collision happened on Saturday, 16 March 2024, in Ilford. The court heard that Mohammed Furuk Ahmed had parked his vehicle while making a food delivery and was crossing the road when he was struck by a Range Rover travelling at between 64mph and 68mph in a 30mph speed limit. Emergency services attended the scene, but Mr Ahmed suffered catastrophic injuries and died in hospital the following day.

Driver fled scene

Rather than stopping after the collision, Hirani drove away from the scene. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation, using CCTV, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and extensive enquiries to trace the Range Rover to a garage in east London. Hirani later admitted he had been the driver.

Detective pays tribute

Detective Constable Tristan Hunter, who led the investigation, said:

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Ahmed’s family and loved ones, who continue to live with the devastating consequences of his death.

“While no sentence can undo the pain caused by Mr Ahmed’s passing, I hope this outcome provides some measure of justice for his family and demonstrates our commitment to holding dangerous drivers accountable.”

Driving ban

In addition to the prison sentence, Hirani was disqualified from driving for five years. He must also pass an extended driving test before being permitted to hold a driving licence again.