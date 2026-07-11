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NATIONAL BACKING Campaign for ‘Kiena’s Law’ gathers momentum as families call for domestic abuse-related suicides to be recognised in law

Campaign for ‘Kiena’s Law’ gathers momentum as families call for domestic abuse-related suicides to be recognised in law

A growing campaign to introduce “Kiena’s Law” is gaining national support as bereaved families, police leaders, domestic abuse charities and politicians call for a change in the law to recognise domestic abuse-related suicide as a criminal offence. The campaign, inspired by the death of Kiena Dawes, aims to create new legislation allowing courts to hold perpetrators criminally accountable where coercive or controlling behaviour is found to have contributed to a victim taking their own life.

Kiena’s story

Kiena Dawes, a 23-year-old mother from Fleetwood, died by suicide in July 2022 following months of domestic abuse. Her former partner, Ryan Wellings, was cleared of manslaughter but was later convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour and assault, receiving a prison sentence for those offences. The case prompted widespread debate after the criminal courts were unable to convict him over Kiena’s death despite evidence of sustained abuse. Since then, Kiena’s family, supported by Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse (AAFDA), has led calls for legal reform.

What is Kiena’s Law?

Campaigners are urging the Government to introduce a new criminal offence covering cases where domestic abuse is a significant factor in a victim’s suicide. Supporters say the proposed legislation would:

  • Recognise domestic abuse-related suicide as a criminal offence linked to a perpetrator’s behaviour.
  • Allow courts to impose tougher sentences where coercive control is found to have directly contributed to a victim’s death.
  • Close what campaigners describe as a loophole that leaves many families feeling justice has not been achieved.

National backing

The campaign has received support from Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, who has been working alongside AAFDA, legal experts and bereaved families to press for legislative change. Momentum has continued to build following a major event at Blackpool Winter Gardens, where police leaders, MPs, academics and affected families came together to highlight the scale of domestic abuse-related suicides. The event featured the Blue Shoes Exhibition, displaying 150 pairs of blue shoes, with organisers saying each pair represented a suspected domestic abuse-linked suicide recorded during 2025.

Growing political support

Earlier this year, a parliamentary roundtable chaired by Jess Asato MP brought campaigners and experts together at Westminster to discuss possible legal reforms. Campaigners say interest is growing across political parties, with further discussions expected over the coming months. Meetings have also taken place with the Victims Minister, as supporters continue to press ministers to formally consider the proposed legislation.

Families seek recognition

For Kiena’s family and others supported by AAFDA, the campaign is about ensuring victims whose deaths are linked to domestic abuse are recognised within the criminal justice system. Campaigners argue that, under the current law, perpetrators can avoid being held fully accountable for the consequences of prolonged coercive and controlling behaviour when a victim dies by suicide. Although Kiena’s Law has not yet been introduced, supporters say they will continue campaigning until domestic abuse-related suicide is formally recognised in legislation. The campaign has also launched a public petition calling on the Government to consider introducing the proposed legal reforms.

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