Police release CCTV image after woman targeted by indecent act on train

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an incident of sexual offending on a train between London Euston and Watford Junction. The incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday, 16 June, aboard a Lioness Line service travelling from London Euston to Watford Junction. Police said a man sat opposite a woman and allegedly stared at her throughout the journey while committing an indecent act. Detectives believe the man pictured in the CCTV image may have information that could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 17 of 16 June. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. British Transport Police continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could assist detectives to get in touch.