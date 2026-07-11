Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police release CCTV image after woman targeted by indecent act on train

Police release CCTV image after woman targeted by indecent act on train

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an incident of sexual offending on a train between London Euston and Watford Junction. The incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday, 16 June, aboard a Lioness Line service travelling from London Euston to Watford Junction. Police said a man sat opposite a woman and allegedly stared at her throughout the journey while committing an indecent act. Detectives believe the man pictured in the CCTV image may have information that could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 17 of 16 June. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. British Transport Police continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could assist detectives to get in touch.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

PITBALL ATTACK Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

UK News
Firefighters Join UK Convoy Delivering Fire Engines and Equipment to Ukraine

FIRE AID Firefighters Join UK Convoy Delivering Fire Engines and Equipment to Ukraine

UK News
Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

UK News
Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

TRIO CHARGED Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

UK News
High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

AVOID THE AREA High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

UK News
Forensic expert tells court baby’s DNA found on hairdryer nozzle in Aberdeen murder trial

DNA LINKS Forensic expert tells court baby’s DNA found on hairdryer nozzle in Aberdeen murder trial

UK News
Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

INDUSTRIAL INFERNO Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

UK News
SNP Councillor Suspended After Vote to Let Convicted Rapist Keep Taxi Operator’s Licence

SNP Councillor Suspended After Vote to Let Convicted Rapist Keep Taxi Operator’s Licence

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

WIDDECOMBE MURDER Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

UK News
Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

CLEARED BY JURY Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

UK News
Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

UK News
Meghan to make first UK visit in nearly four years as Archie and Lilibet expected to join her

STORM IN A TEACUP Meghan to make first UK visit in nearly four years as Archie and Lilibet expected to join her

UK News
Meghan to make first UK visit in nearly four years as Archie and Lilibet expected to join her

Meghan to make first UK visit in nearly four years as Archie and Lilibet expected to join her

UK News
Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

OPEN MIND Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

UK News
Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

POLICE BLUNDER Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

UK News
Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

UK News
Irish man jailed for 14 years for murdering American tourist in Hungary

DEFENCE REJECTED Irish man jailed for 14 years for murdering American tourist in Hungary

UK News
Irish man jailed for 14 years for murdering American tourist in Hungary

Irish man jailed for 14 years for murdering American tourist in Hungary

UK News
Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

HGV ARREST Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

UK News
Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Domestic abuse-related suicide conference calls for urgent legal reform as 150 blue shoes honour victims

KIENA LAW Domestic abuse-related suicide conference calls for urgent legal reform as 150 blue shoes honour victims

UK News
Domestic abuse-related suicide conference calls for urgent legal reform as 150 blue shoes honour victims

Domestic abuse-related suicide conference calls for urgent legal reform as 150 blue shoes honour victims

UK News
Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries as two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

STREET STABBING Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries as two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

UK News
Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries as two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries as two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

UK News
£7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

MANHUNT £7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

UK News
£7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

£7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

UK News
Watch Live