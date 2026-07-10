Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured and her pet cat was killed in an attack involving two dogs believed to have been dangerously out of control in Broadstairs.

The incident happened at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, June 24, on Norman Road, where the dogs are alleged to have attacked the woman and her cat.

The victim suffered multiple cuts to her hands during the incident, while her cat sadly died from its injuries.

Kent Police said the dogs were described as stocky and were being walked on long leads by a woman at the time.

One of the dogs is described as a white pit bull-type breed.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries since the attack in an effort to identify the dogs and locate their owner, but are now appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help investigators is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/102232/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by submitting details via its online reporting form.