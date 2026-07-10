Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

The family of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe have thanked the public for their support after police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of her murder and confirmed they do not believe the killing was politically motivated.

The 78-year-old former MP and prisons minister was found with serious head injuries at her home in Haytor, Dartmoor, after ambulance crews called police to the property at around 11.40am on Thursday, July 9. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death was initially announced by her management team with no indication that it was anything other than natural causes. However, Devon and Cornwall Police later launched a murder investigation after officers identified suspicious circumstances.

Family thanks public

Speaking outside a family home, Ms Widdecombe’s nephew, Roger, said: “Thank you to everybody who has sent messages of condolences.

“But we are not going to say anything further at this stage. Thank you.”

Murder investigation underway

Police confirmed a 26-year-old British man was arrested on Friday at an address in Newton Abbot on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said the investigation remains in its early stages but added there is “no information” to suggest the attack was politically motivated.

Police have also confirmed:

The investigation is not being treated as terrorism .

. Officers believe there is no ongoing risk to the wider public .

. Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

Tributes pour in

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the suspect as “dangerous” and called for the country to “rise above any political differences”.

Political figures from across the spectrum have paid tribute to Ms Widdecombe, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, all expressing shock and condolences following the news of her death.

Specialist forensic officers remain at the property as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ms Widdecombe’s death. Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.