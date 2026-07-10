Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

A man has been charged with the murders of his wife and two young daughters after being arrested in South Africa following an international manhunt.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, has been charged with three counts of murder following the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and the couple’s daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

The bodies of the three family members were discovered at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, on Tuesday, prompting a major investigation involving UK and international law enforcement agencies.

Arrested in Johannesburg

Tshuma was located and arrested in Johannesburg by South Africa’s organised crime unit working alongside Interpol, while police in Zimbabwe also assisted with enquiries to trace him.

South African Police confirmed investigators believe Tshuma left the UK via Heathrow Airport on Saturday using a British passport.

A spokesperson for the South African Police Service said: “South Africa is not a hiding place for fugitives.”

The Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised three charges of murder.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed work is now under way to return Tshuma to the UK to face the charges.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin said: “Thanks to the tireless work of all those involved, we have managed to swiftly locate and arrest Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma.”

He praised the coordinated efforts of Bedfordshire Police, the National Crime Agency, Interpol, and law enforcement authorities in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The CPS has reminded the public that criminal proceedings are now active and urged people not to publish or share information that could prejudice the case.

Heartfelt tributes

Tributes have continued to pour in for the victims.

Bedford Girls’ School described Natalie as a “bright and accomplished” student who was “fun loving, full of life and dearly loved.”

Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School, where five-year-old Nala attended, said she was “a little ray of sunshine”, remembered for her humour, kindness and infectious positivity.

In a statement, the family said they were enduring an “unimaginable loss” and thanked members of the public for the outpouring of support during what they described as an incredibly difficult time.

Tshuma remains in custody while extradition proceedings to return him to the UK continue.