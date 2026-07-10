Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

A man has been charged with the murders of his wife and two young daughters after being arrested in South Africa following an international manhunt.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, has been charged with three counts of murder following the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and the couple’s daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

The bodies of the three family members were discovered at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, on Tuesday, prompting a major investigation involving UK and international law enforcement agencies.

Arrested in Johannesburg

Tshuma was located and arrested in Johannesburg by South Africa’s organised crime unit working alongside Interpol, while police in Zimbabwe also assisted with enquiries to trace him.

South African Police confirmed investigators believe Tshuma left the UK via Heathrow Airport on Saturday using a British passport.

A spokesperson for the South African Police Service said: “South Africa is not a hiding place for fugitives.”

The Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised three charges of murder.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed work is now under way to return Tshuma to the UK to face the charges.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin said: “Thanks to the tireless work of all those involved, we have managed to swiftly locate and arrest Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma.”

He praised the coordinated efforts of Bedfordshire Police, the National Crime Agency, Interpol, and law enforcement authorities in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The CPS has reminded the public that criminal proceedings are now active and urged people not to publish or share information that could prejudice the case.

Heartfelt tributes

Tributes have continued to pour in for the victims.

Bedford Girls’ School described Natalie as a “bright and accomplished” student who was “fun loving, full of life and dearly loved.”

Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School, where five-year-old Nala attended, said she was “a little ray of sunshine”, remembered for her humour, kindness and infectious positivity.

In a statement, the family said they were enduring an “unimaginable loss” and thanked members of the public for the outpouring of support during what they described as an incredibly difficult time.

Tshuma remains in custody while extradition proceedings to return him to the UK continue.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Court Told Hairdryer Found Next to Bed in Baby Dahlia-Rose Heat Injury Case

HEAD PURPLE Court Told Hairdryer Found Next to Bed in Baby Dahlia-Rose Heat Injury Case

UK News
Activist Danny Faces Charges Over Dover Port Exposés and Police Order Breach

REMAND ON THE CARDS Activist Danny Faces Charges Over Dover Port Exposés and Police Order Breach

UK News
Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

BIT SAUCY Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

UK News
Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

MURDER CHARGE Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

UK News
Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

FIRE PROBE Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

UK News
Man Charged Over American Bulldog Attack at Eltham High Street Shop

DOG ATTACK Man Charged Over American Bulldog Attack at Eltham High Street Shop

UK News
Murder Probe After Fatal Stabbing in Croydon

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe After Fatal Stabbing in Croydon

UK News
Four Teenagers Arrested After Alleged Saltdean Beach Robbery

BEACH ROBBERY Four Teenagers Arrested After Alleged Saltdean Beach Robbery

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Followed And Filmed In Hoo

POLICE PROBE Police Appeal After Woman Followed And Filmed In Hoo

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

AIRLIFTED Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

COURT VERDICT Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

UK News
Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

UK News
Portobello Road Market Closed Amid Police Activity and Cordon

KNIFE ATTACK Portobello Road Market Closed Amid Police Activity and Cordon

UK News
Portobello Road Market Closed Amid Police Activity and Cordon

Portobello Road Market Closed Amid Police Activity and Cordon

UK News
19-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Vehicle A36 Collision in Wiltshire

FATAL CRASH 19-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Vehicle A36 Collision in Wiltshire

UK News
19-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Vehicle A36 Collision in Wiltshire

19-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Vehicle A36 Collision in Wiltshire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

COURT BLOW High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

UK News
High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

UK News
Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

MURDER PROBE Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

UK News
Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

UK News
Three men admit smash-and-grab raid on Richmond jewellers after £225,000 heist

JEWELLERY RAID Three men admit smash-and-grab raid on Richmond jewellers after £225,000 heist

UK News
Three men admit smash-and-grab raid on Richmond jewellers after £225,000 heist

Three men admit smash-and-grab raid on Richmond jewellers after £225,000 heist

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

LAKE TRAGEDY Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

WILDFIRE ERUPTS Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

UK News
Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

UK News
Taylor Wimpey Fined £300k for Sewage Pollution in Sedgefield Stream

POLLLUTION FINED Taylor Wimpey Fined £300k for Sewage Pollution in Sedgefield Stream

UK News
Taylor Wimpey Fined £300k for Sewage Pollution in Sedgefield Stream

Taylor Wimpey Fined £300k for Sewage Pollution in Sedgefield Stream

UK News
Watch Live