Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

Two brothers have been found guilty of murdering Anthony Littler, a civil servant, in north London in 1984 during a violent campaign targeting gay men. Michael Stewart, 57, and Anthony Stewart, 60, were teenagers when they attacked Mr Littler shortly after midnight on 1 May 1984 as he walked home from East Finchley Tube station.

Attack In London Alleyway

Mr Littler, 45, had been at a Society for the Preservation of Beer from the Wood meeting in Carshalton, Surrey, before he was ambushed in a narrow alley. He was struck twice on the head with a blunt weapon. He was found around 30 minutes later by passers-by, lying in a pool of blood with his belongings untouched.

Targeting Gay Men

Jurors were told the Stewart brothers and their associates made a “hobby” of attacking lone men they thought were gay. Both brothers initially denied involvement, with Anthony claiming he never used the alley. Despite appeals on Crimewatch and ITV’s Police 5, the case remained cold for decades.

Breakthrough And Confessions

A key breakthrough came in 2013 when their younger brother Daniel, who was 10 at the time of the murder, informed police following a family dispute that the brothers had confessed to “queer bashing.” Later, Michael admitted involvement to a former girlfriend and revealed the attack location.

Covert Evidence Leads To Conviction

The investigation reopened in 2022 used covert audio surveillance in the brothers’ cars and Michael’s home. Michael was recorded bragging about the killing, while Anthony rarely spoke. Both denied murder and did not give evidence. The Old Bailey jury convicted them after less than three hours of deliberation. Sentencing is due Friday by Mrs Justice Cutts.

Police Statement