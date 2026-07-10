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REMAND ON THE CARDS Activist Danny Faces Charges Over Dover Port Exposés and Police Order Breach

Activist Danny Faces Charges Over Dover Port Exposés and Police Order Breach

Danny, an activist known for his tireless investigations into migrant activity at the Port of Dover, is currently held by Dover police and facing serious legal consequences. His arrest follows months of exposing critical issues in the English Channel, including small boat arrivals and migrant processing facilities.

Arrest Amidst Ongoing Exposs

A few months ago, Danny was first detained at the Port of Dover while publicising key information. Recently, he failed to attend the police station due to car troubles, prompting additional charges alongside two existing offences linked to his relentless documentary work.

Risking Safety For Truth

Danny’s investigations often involved personal risk, including spending 14 hours on a boat capturing exclusive footage shedding light on migrant crossings and future projections. His immersive filming inside migrant facilities has highlighted the scale of small boat arrivals at Dover.

Legal Consequences Deepen

Following his failure to comply with police attendance requirements, Danny now faces further legal troubles. His lawyer has suggested there is a real possibility he could be remanded in custody as the case develops.

Public Awaits Updates

The situation remains fluid, and UKNIP will provide updates as new information emerges on Danny’s ongoing case and police investigations surrounding his activism at Dover.

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