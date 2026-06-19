Eight Hospitalised After Coach Blaze Shuts M25 in Surrey

Eight people were rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon after a coach erupted in flames on the M25 motorway in Surrey. The fire broke out at around 4pm between Junction 9 (Leatherhead) and Junction 8 (Redhill), forcing a full road closure and causing severe travel delays.

Flames Engulf Coach

Thick black smoke and fierce flames consumed the parked coach, prompting an emergency response from Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. Four fire engines and a water carrier were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

Major Traffic Delays

The incident triggered up to 12 miles of congestion with delays lasting approximately 90 minutes during peak rush hour. One lane on the anticlockwise M25 remains closed as recovery and cleanup continue.

Emergency Services Respond

South East Coast Ambulance Service crews attended alongside police and firefighters. Eight individuals were assessed at the scene before being taken to hospital for further checks. The fire service confirmed all passengers were accounted for.

Travel Advice Issued

National Highways South East has urged motorists to avoid the area where possible while recovery work is ongoing. The blaze coincided with an amber heat alert across Surrey and Greater London, with temperatures expected to exceed 30°C this weekend, heightening fire risks.