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MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

A man wanted in connection with the deaths of his wife and two daughters in Bedfordshire has been arrested in South Africa following an international manhunt.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, who also goes by the name Mark, was detained on Friday after South African authorities tracked him down just days after the bodies of his family were discovered at their home in Great Denham.

His wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, were found dead at the family’s £1.3 million property on Carnoustie Drive on Monday.

International Manhunt Ends in South Africa

Bedfordshire Police launched a murder investigation after it emerged Tshuma had left the UK two days before the bodies were discovered.

Detectives believe he travelled from Heathrow Airport to Dubai before flying on to Johannesburg. It is understood he then travelled to Zimbabwe before returning to South Africa, where he was arrested.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued as part of the international search.

South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers located Tshuma within hours of him returning to the country.

“Let this be a stern warning to criminals across the world that South Africa is not a hiding place for fugitives.”

Bedfordshire Police Continue Murder Investigation

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed Tshuma is a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said investigators had worked closely with international policing partners to locate the suspect.

He previously said:

“Criminal investigations know no borders.”

Extradition proceedings are now expected as UK authorities seek to return Tshuma to Britain.

Family Were Reportedly Going Through Divorce

Neighbours and friends have described the family as successful and well respected.

It has been reported the couple were in the process of divorcing and had recently placed their detached four-bedroom family home on the market.

The two girls attended private schools in Bedfordshire, with Natalie a pupil at Bedford Girls’ School and Nala attending Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School.

Community Pays Tribute

Flowers, children’s balloons and heartfelt messages have continued to be left outside the family home as the local community mourns the deaths.

A family spokesperson said:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life, a young beautiful family that has needlessly lost their lives and future.

“We are all grappling to make sense of this tragedy. I don’t know if it will ever be possible for us to find closure.”

What Happens Next?

Tshuma remains in custody in South Africa while the legal process begins.

Bedfordshire Police have not yet confirmed when extradition proceedings will take place or when he could be returned to the UK.

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Topics :Crime

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