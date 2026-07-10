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FIND HIM Search Underway for Missing Man Adam Styles in Canterbury

Search Underway for Missing Man Adam Styles in Canterbury

Kent Police are urgently searching for 39-year-old Adam Styles, who has been missing from Canterbury since the evening of Thursday 9 July 2026. Last seen at around 10pm on Broad Oak Road, officers have expressed growing concern for his welfare as the search intensifies.

Urgent Police Appeal

Adam Styles is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with dark curly hair. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a red baseball cap, black top, black shorts, and white and green trainers. Police have asked anyone with information to call 999 quoting reference 09-2097.

Last Known Whereabouts

The Broad Oak Road area in Canterbury is the last place Adam was seen. His disappearance has prompted a swift response involving local officers and community volunteers working together to find him.

How To Report Information

Anyone with crucial information about Adam Styles’s location is urged to contact emergency services immediately. For non-urgent details, Kent Police can be reached on 101 or through their official website’s live chat service.

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