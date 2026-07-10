Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

Firefighters are battling a large wildfire at Devil’s Dyke in the South Downs after multiple crews were called to the scene.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said eight fire engines are currently in attendance, supported by firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, as crews work to contain the blaze.

Residents living in the surrounding area have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke, while members of the public are being urged to avoid the area so emergency services can operate safely.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Firefighters remain at the scene tackling the incident, with no information yet released on the size of the affected area or whether any properties are at risk.

The wildfire comes as the South Downs National Park experiences prolonged dry weather, creating conditions that can allow fires to spread rapidly across grassland and heathland.

Motorists and visitors are being asked to stay away from Devil’s Dyke while emergency services deal with the incident.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is expected to provide further updates as crews continue to tackle the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.