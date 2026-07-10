Court Told Hairdryer Found Next to Bed in Baby Dahlia-Rose Heat Injury Case

A plugged-in hairdryer was found beside the bed where three-month-old Dahlia-Rose suffered catastrophic heat injuries, the High Court heard today during the trial of her mother, Courtney Gartshore, 28. Prosecutors say the device was beside the king-sized bed where Gartshore admitted sleeping with the baby on the night Dahlia-Rose died, highlighting the cause of the incident in the UK.

Disturbing Paramedic Evidence

Paramedics described Dahlia-Rose’s skin as peeling, discoloured, and in some places missing. Gartshore told the 999 operator, “Her head is all purple, her skin is peeling off,” emphasising the severity of the baby’s condition.

Neighbours Grim Observation

Neighbour Leanne Thomson recounted that the baby’s face felt “frozen, pure white” just hours before emergency services were called.

Scene Of Neglect Revealed

Police bodycam footage revealed a cluttered bathroom strewn with soiled nappies, dead flies, and faeces, painting a picture of squalid conditions at the property.

Charges And Denials

Gartshore denies charges including culpable homicide, wilful neglect, and possession of cocaine and mephedrone. The Crown alleges Dahlia-Rose was exposed to “significant and sustained heat” while Gartshore slept, asserting reckless disregard led to the infant’s fatal injuries. The defence rejects all wrongdoing. The trial is ongoing.