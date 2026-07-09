Murder Probe After Fatal Stabbing in Croydon

Police launched a murder investigation following a fatal stabbing on Livingstone Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon, in the early hours of Thursday, 9 July. Officers responded at 04:52 after reports of an assault linked to a prior altercation nearby on Prince Road. Despite emergency treatment, the man in his 20s later died from stab wounds after presenting at a local hospital.

Swift Police Action

Officers were aided by members of the public who witnessed a fight involving several men. Within hours, three men aged 28, 38, and 44 were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Victim Identified

The deceased man who suffered the stabbing was confirmed to be involved in the incident on Livingstone Road. His family has been informed and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Community Update

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, leading the investigation, said the incident appears isolated but reassured residents that an increased police presence will remain in the area in the coming days to aid enquiries and maintain public safety.

Authorities urge anyone with information or footage related to the incident to contact Croydon police on 101 quoting CAD 1189/09Jul, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.