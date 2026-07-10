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TRAFFIC ALERT M25 Emergency Roadworks Close Clockwise Carriageway Between J5 and J6

M25 Emergency Roadworks Close Clockwise Carriageway Between J5 and J6

Kent and Surrey police and highways authorities have closed the M25 clockwise between Junction 5 (Chevening Interchange) and Junction 6 (Godstone Interchange) for urgent road surface repairs on 26 April 2024. The closure affects sections near Sevenoaks, East Grinstead, and Redhill, with related westbound disruption on the M26 between M20 Junction 3 and M25 Junction 5.

Clockwise Carriageway Shut

The emergency works have forced a full closure of the clockwise carriageway to safely carry out the necessary repairs to the road surface. Drivers heading towards Gatwick Airport or London are advised of significant delays and advised to plan for extra journey time.

Detailed Diversion Routes

Authorities have issued diversion instructions marked by the Hollow Triangle symbol for those travelling clockwise:

  • At M25 J5, exit onto the A21 and take the second A25 exit towards Westerham.
  • Follow the A25 through Sundridge, Brasted, Westerham, Limpsfield, and Oxted.
  • Continue on the A25 towards Godstone, then take the third exit at the A25/A22 roundabout onto the A22 towards London.
  • Rejoin the M25 clockwise at Junction 6.

M26 Westbound Also Affected

The M26 westbound between M20 J3 and M25 J5 is also closed due to this situation. Vehicles intending to use this route are advised:

  • Continue on M20 to Junction 1, then join the M25 at Junction 3 clockwise.
  • Follow the diversion from M25 J5 to J6 as detailed above.

Plan Ahead For Delays

Motorists are urged to check traffic updates and consider re-routing or delaying journeys where possible to avoid disruption from the closures and diversions. Emergency works are time-sensitive, so updates will follow once the carriageway reopens.

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