Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

Detectives are investigating after a man exposed himself and masturbated in front of passengers on a Piccadilly Line train in London. The incident happened on Tuesday, 26 May at around 6.45pm when the man boarded the train at South Kensington and left at Acton Town.

Incident On London Tube

A woman was on board the Piccadilly Line service from South Kensington to Acton Town when the unknown man got on at South Kensington and exposed himself before masturbating. This caused distress to passengers travelling on the train.

Police Release Image

British Transport Police have released a photo of the man, urging anyone who recognises him to come forward. Detectives say he may hold crucial information to help with the ongoing investigation.

How To Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Quote reference 728 of 26 May when providing details.