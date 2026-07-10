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AVOID THE AREA High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

A major road through Sidcup was closed for several hours on Friday evening following a serious crash that prompted a large emergency services response.

The A211 Sidcup High Street was shut in both directions between Station Road and Hadlow Road after the collision, with motorists facing lengthy delays and several bus routes placed on diversion.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6.30pm, with police and ambulance crews remaining at the incident as investigations continued into the evening.

The closure caused significant disruption across the town centre, with Transport for London confirming that six bus routes were diverted while the road remained closed.

Local residents reported seeing a large emergency response near McDonald’s on Sidcup High Street, with social media quickly filling with speculation about what had happened.

Some witnesses claimed a pedestrian had been struck by a motorcycle, while others suggested a young person had been involved in the collision. However, these reports remain unconfirmed, and neither the Metropolitan Police nor the London Ambulance Service had verified the circumstances of the crash at the time of publication.

One witness who posted on social media claimed she saw an elderly woman being struck by a rider before emergency services arrived, describing the incident as “absolutely horrifying”. UKNIP has not been able to independently verify the account.

Throughout the evening, the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were approached for further information regarding the incident and the condition of anyone involved.

By around 8pm, the live incident had concluded, although emergency services had yet to release details about the cause of the collision or confirm whether anyone had suffered serious injuries.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area while the closure remained in place, with congestion affecting surrounding roads.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident reference if requested.

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Topics :Collision

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