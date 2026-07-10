Forensic expert tells court baby’s DNA found on hairdryer nozzle in Aberdeen murder trial

A jury has heard that DNA matching a three-month-old baby was found on the nozzle of a hairdryer allegedly used to inflict fatal heat injuries, as the trial of her mother continued at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Courtney Gartshore, 25, denies culpable homicide and wilful neglect following the death of her daughter, Dahlia-Rose, at their home in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, in September 2023.

The Crown alleges the infant died after being subjected to “significant and sustained” heat from a hairdryer.

DNA evidence presented to jury

Giving evidence on Friday, forensic scientist Esther Combe told the court she examined a white crust-like material recovered from the nozzle of a hairdryer seized during the investigation.

She said DNA testing produced a profile matching baby Dahlia-Rose.

Combe also confirmed that Gartshore’s DNA was present on the nozzle, adding that this was “not unexpected” given that she was the owner and user of the appliance.

However, she told jurors the forensic testing could not establish whether the nozzle had been placed directly against the baby’s skin or had come into contact with another surface containing the child’s biological material.

The substance recovered from the nozzle could not be chemically identified.

Skin, hair and possible blood on bedding

The court also heard that Combe examined a stained bedsheet recovered from the property.

She told jurors she identified fragments of skin and hair matching Dahlia-Rose’s DNA.

One fragment tested positive for possible traces of blood, which she said could indicate it originated from the site of an injury.

The evidence formed part of the Crown’s wider forensic case outlining biological material recovered from inside the property.

Hairdryer reached temperatures of up to 90°C

A second forensic scientist, Alison Marven, told the court she carried out temperature testing on the seized hairdryer.

According to her evidence, the appliance reached approximately:

90°C on its highest setting.

on its highest setting. 80°C on a medium setting.

The Crown said the testing was presented to demonstrate the level of heat capable of causing the injuries previously described by medical experts.

Previous evidence revisited

Jurors again heard references to earlier evidence concerning the condition of the family home.

Detective Sergeant Mark McRobb previously described the property as cluttered and unsanitary, telling the court there were insects throughout the home, rubbish bags and household items piled in rooms, a cot being used for storage, and that Dahlia-Rose’s body was found inside a carrycot on the landing.

The trial has also previously heard from consultant pathologist Dr Alan Farnworth, who said the infant suffered catastrophic heat injuries extending to the bone.

He told the court the burns covering the right side of the baby’s upper body were so severe it appeared she had been “roasted in a fire.

Although the recording was not replayed on Friday, prosecutors also referred to the 999 call made by Gartshore after her daughter became unresponsive, in which she reportedly told the operator the baby’s “head is all purple” and that her skin was “peeling off”.

The jury has previously heard evidence from paramedics who said Gartshore smelled strongly of alcohol when they arrived at the address.

Charges denied

Gartshore denies culpable homicide and wilful neglect.

She also denies allegations that she failed to seek appropriate medical care, misused alcohol and drugs while caring for her daughter, or allowed the child to live in unsanitary conditions.

The trial continues before the High Court in Aberdeen.

As criminal proceedings are active, Courtney Gartshore denies all charges. The case remains before the court, and no verdict has been reached.